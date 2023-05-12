Support pours in for varsity staffers on protest in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 11

The agitation of faculty members of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLC SUPVA), Rohtak, entered the 10th day today.

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation have extended support to SUPVA teachers, who are protesting against the non-implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission norms, stoppage of increments and promotions in the UGC pay scales.

Indranil Ghosh, president, PLC SUPVA Teachers Association, said: “The university teachers have not got their due remuneration as per the UGC pay scales and pay panel for nearly a decade.”