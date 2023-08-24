Support staff of MLAs not to enter Vidhan Sabha premises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

In view of the monsoon session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly beginning on August 25, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta called a security-related meeting today, where it was decided that support staff of MLAs will not enter the Vidhan Sabha premises.

The Speaker said since a large number of students from schools and colleges and a delegation of journalists were expected to watch the session proceedings, there was a need to make concrete arrangements. Computerised photo admit cards are issued by Hartron to visitors.

It was decided that by making proper use of the audience gallery, arrangements would be made to show the session to the maximum number of people. For this, passes would be issued for an hour. Instructions have also been given to set up a temporary canteen outside the Vidhan Bhavan for refreshments for employees on duty.

A coordination committee of police officers of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Police would be formed and the UT Administration would depute a Duty Magistrate for the session period.

No protest of any kind would be allowed outside the premises and no one would be allowed to enter with weapons during the session. For this, a letter is also being written to MLAs on behalf of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

