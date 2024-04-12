Support swells for BJP’s Khandelwal

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 11

The BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, received a big boost to his electoral campaign as he garnered support from key stakeholders, including the Sikh community and trade leaders, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Khandelwal on Thursday visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, where he offered prayers for victory. Accompanied by Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka and Shiromani Akali Dal’s state president MPS Chadha, along with other Sikh leaders, Khandelwal engaged in discussions and received assurances of support from the Sikh community.

During the meeting, Sirsa, Kalka and Chadha openly declared their endorsement of Khandelwal, highlighting their satisfaction with the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. They pledged their full support to Khandelwal and the BJP, emphasising their commitment to the party’s vision for holistic development.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, Khandelwal reaffirmed his dedication to addressing the concerns of the Sikh community and ensuring their welfare. He emphasised his commitment to fostering the comprehensive growth of all segments of society.

In a show of support, over 200 business leaders nationwide will convene in Delhi tomorrow for a ‘Modi Support March’ from Red Fort to Ghantaghar, Chandni Chowk. This gathering aims to openly endorse PM Modi and Khandelwal’s candidature, showcasing widespread backing from the trade community.

Khandelwal expressed confidence in securing victory in all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and nationwide. Earlier, on Eid, Khandelwal extended warm greetings to the Muslim community in Sadar Bazaar, Matia Mahal and Qureshi Nagar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Sikhs