Supporters dejected over no place for Anil Vij in Haryana Cabinet

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 19

The non-inclusion of former Home Minister Anil Vij (71) in the new Cabinet of the BJP government has left people of Ambala Cantonment and those who used to come from various districts to raise their grievances with him dejected.

Will continue to work for party I came to the Vidhan Sabha to ask the Speaker to induct me into any of the House committees. I am devoted to the BJP. I will work for the party even more now. I am not upset. No one has contacted me yet. — Anil Vij, former Home Minister Former Home Minister snubs Khattar On Khattar’s statement that Vij was quick-tempered, but his anger subsided quickly, Vij said, “I don’t know on what basis he has said this. ‘Unki ankhen kahin aur hoti hain, aur nishana kahin aur’.”

The firebrand six-time Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij was not happy with the changing of guard in Haryana and had walked out of the party meeting. He had even skipped the oath-taking ceremony of CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Vij was one of the most powerful ministers in the Khattar government, but his differences with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar made headlines many times during his tenure.

An aide of Vij said, “We are hurt. As a party worker and resident of Ambala Cantt, we have seen how many projects Vij brought for Ambala. He is the senior-most leader and his opinion should have been taken while making changes in the government. The upgrade of the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt, to a cancer centre, a war heroes’ memorial stadium, homoeopathy college and a number of other projects have been executed during his tenure as minister. Several major projects, including Civil Enclave, 1857 Shaheed Smarak, fire station and bank square are under construction.”

Vij played a crucial role in the development of the Ambala Cantt constituency as he was holding important portfolios of Home, Health, Sports and Urban Local Bodies. Hundreds of people from across the state used to visit him daily to raise their grievances. He used to meet people on a daily basis, local residents said.

Earlier in the day, when Vij was asked about the Cabinet expansion, he said he was not aware of it. “I came to the Vidhan Sabha today to ask the Speaker to induct me into any of the House committees. I am devoted to the BJP. I will work for the party even more now. I am not upset. No one has contacted me yet,” he said.

