Supporters of two candidates clash in Rewari; nine injured

Tribune News Service

Rewari, November 12

Nine persons suffered injuries in a clash between the supporters of two candidates for the post of sarpanch at Kasauli village in Bawal subdivision here today. Interestingly, no one lodged any police complaint in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred when an agent of a candidate objected to the presence of a man inside the booth, who was assisting an old man to cast his vote. The situation took a violent turn when another agent of a rival candidate engaged in a verbal duel with him over the issue.

With 85.4% votes, Khol tops in district Rewari district recorded 80.9 per cent polling with 4,49,265 of total 5,55,453 electors exercising their franchise on Saturday

Khol witnessed the highest polling of 85.4 per cent

Meanwhile, the supporters of both candidates reached there and attacked each other, leaving nine of them injured. Thereafter, additional police force was deployed there to keep the situation under control.

Except this incident and some minor skirmishes, the polling passed off peacefully in the district for 365 posts of sarpanch. In all, 1,637 sarpanch candidates and 4,489 panch candidates were in the fray.

The district recorded 80.9 per cent polling with 4,49,265 out of 5,55,453 electors exercising their right to vote. Khol witnessed the highest 85.4 per cent polling, followed by Jatusana (84.3 per cent), Bawal (83.7 per cent), Dharuhera (82.1 per cent), Rewari (81 per cent), Dahina (76.2 per cent) and Nahar (75.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg visited Raliyawas, Budoli, Siha, Jainabad, Dahina, Kanwali, Lukhi, Gothda Tappa Dahina and Jatusana village to take stock of the situation at polling booths there.