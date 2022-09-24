Supreme Court verdict a win for Sikhs: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

A delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh bodies from the main gurdwaras across the state today called on CM Manohar Lal Khattar and thanked him for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, which is meant for the formation of a separate gurdwara managing committee for the state.

The Supreme Court announced its verdict upholding the validity of this Act.“The Supreme Court’s verdict is a victory for the Sikh bodies of Haryana,” said the CM while meeting the delegation here today at Chandigarh.

The CM said the government, while respecting the sentiments of the Sikhs, defended the formation of a separate gurdwara managing panel for Haryana in the apex court. “When a separate Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee can be formed for Patna Sahib and Delhi, then why not for the state,” said CM.

