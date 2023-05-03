SUPVA dons launch agitation

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 2

Disappointed at the failure of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLC SUPVA) administration to implement the Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations, promote in UGC pay scales and pay due increments, the faculty members of the university began an indefinite agitation today.

“While new recruits have been offered salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission in UGC pay scales, the existing faculty members have not received it for several years. The wide gap between the salaries of the existing and new faculty members has caused demotivation among the fraternity,” said Indranil Ghosh, president of the PLC SUPVA Teachers Association.

The founding faculty members of the university maintain that they have been working tirelessly to create a legacy of academic excellence for the institution. “Our hard work and dedication have played a crucial role in the growth and development of the university. However, it is disheartening that our efforts have been undermined by the university administration,” the teachers said, adding that this situation had caused dissatisfaction and frustration among them.

“We feel unappreciated and undervalued, which has resulted in a decline in our motivation and morale,” they lamented.

Ghosh said they had been raising this issue with the administration for nearly a decade, but no concrete action had been taken. “Therefore, the founding faculty members have decided to launch a peaceful protest from today. We urge the administration to take immediate action to address our concerns,” he stated.

They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met.