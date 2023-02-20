Surajkund Crafts Fair concludes with fanfare

Tribune News Service

Surajkund (Faridabad), Feb 19

The Surajkund International Crafts Fair has not only emerged as a global hub of tourism but has provided a platform to craftspersons, weavers and artists from all over the world.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 36th edition of the fair here today, the chief guest, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the response to the fair signalled to the tremendous success of the event in promoting art and culture at both national and international levels. A daily footfall of about one lakh was not only a proof of its growing popularity but also exceptional organising skills. The 17-day-long fair opened on February 3.

Congratulating the organisers, the Governor said the fair gave an opportunity to weavers of the country and abroad to sell their products directly to customers. It was a matter of pride that the guests, participating in the G20 meet, also enjoyed it, he added. Lauding the “Hunar Haat” initiative of the state government, he said it was expected to create a windfall of jobs in the near future.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present at the occasion.