Surge in diarrhoea cases at Sirsa Civil Hospital

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 19

Due to the soaring temperatures, the number of patients coming to the Sirsa Civil Hospital has doubled in the last one week. Around 150 patients affected by the heat have been coming to the hospital daily these days, with complaints of high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and headaches. Till last week, about 70-80 patients were coming to the hospital.

In response to these rising cases, a separate ward has been created for patients affected by the heatwave.

The maximum temperature recorded in Sirsa today was 46.8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures and storms in the next four-five days. An orange alert has been issued in the district. The district administration has also issued an advisory in this regard.

The hospital authorities said around 100 children were coming with vomiting, diarrhea, heatstroke and high fever every day. At the paediatric department of the Civil Hospital, about 10-15 children are admitted due to heat-related illnesses. The number of patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) has exceeded 150. Sources said the hospital was also facing a shortage of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).

Dr Mahendra Singh Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer of the Civil Hospital, said the OPD was witnessing an increase in patients, especially women, due to the heatwave. “It is crucial to take precautions as the heat rises, especially for those with heart and blood pressure issues. People should drink plenty of water and avoid going outside unless it is necessary. Children and the elderly should not go out from 11 am to 4 pm,” he said.

No drinking water facility at railway station

Despite the extreme heat, passengers have no access to drinking water at the Kalanwali railway station. Although several social organisations have installed water coolers at the station, the drinking water supply has been unavailable for the past 10 days. As a result, passengers have to buy water from shops. Passengers said water was a basic facility and the authorities should ensure that clean drinking water is available in such a weather.

