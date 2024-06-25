Surge in drain cover theftS

Street drain covers have been stolen from several places in the locality. Every other day, we find one or two drain covers missing. Once stolen, no attention is paid to the situation by the authorities, resulting in the drains remaining open. People have to face problems while commuting and walking. Moreover, no one has been booked so far for these thefts. The thieves get encouraged as there are no CCTV cameras installed at any road or public place. The authorities concerned should pay immediate attention to the matter. Ravinder Kwatra, Shahabad Markanda

Drains in poor condition

Storm water drains along the national highway near the bus stand of Narwana town in Jind district are lying in poor condition for long now. Apart from being broken at several locations, garbage accumulation has clogged the drains. With monsoon round the corner, if the drains are not cleaned now, it will create flood-like situation in the nearby areas. The administration must solve the problem at the earliest. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

What our readers say

