Surgeon bags state award

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 17

Dr Anil Aggarwal, an eminent surgeon of the region, has been conferred with the “state award” at an interstate conference of Association of Surgeons of India organised by its Haryana Chapter at Kurukshetra.

About 300 surgeons, including professors from 20 medical colleges like the PGI, Chandigarh, participated in the one-day conference. Latest developments in surgery like robotic surgery and role of artificial intelligence in surgery were discussed. Dr Anil Aggarwal chaired the session.

In the valedictory function held at the end of the conference, Dr Anil Aggarwal was conferred with the “state award” in recognition of the good work done by him in the field of surgery. Dr Anil Aggarwal said he had already been honoured by the Governor 11 times. He said he had been given national awards in surgical conferences.

He said recently he was conferred with the most coveted international fellowship by international college of surgeons of Chicago (USA).