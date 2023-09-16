Surgeon from Kaithal is now Para Commando

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 15

Major Dr Payal Chhabra, hailing from Kalayat in Kaithal district, who is serving as a surgeon at the Army Hospital of the Union Territory of Ladakh, has completed the probation period of Special Forces of the Indian Army. She has now got the maroon beret and has been designated as Para Commando.

She completed her training at the Paratroopers Training School in Agra on Thursday. Her father Dr Rajinder Chhabra, mother Dr Veena Chhabra, elder brother Dr Sanjeev Chhabra and sister-in-law Dr Saloni Chhabra encouraged and inspired her throughout her journey.

After obtaining an MBBS and MS Surgery degree, she became a senior resident at the Surgery Department of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in 2020. She also had a strong desire to serve the nation and joined as Captain in the Indian Army on January 13, 2021, and was later promoted to Major in 2022. Rajinder Chhabra said PM Narendra Modi and Lt Gen Diljit Singh are her role models.

