Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, AAP’s Sushil Gupta allege flaws in Group-D recruitment

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and AAP state president Sushil Gupta on Saturday accused the BJP-JJP government over the results of Group-D declared recently and alleged irregularities in the selection procedure. They alleged that the government had betrayed thousands of youths, who have been waiting for jobs.

In a joint press conference held at Kaithal, Surjewala and Gupta along with Congress leader Shweta Dhull, highlighted the issue of recruitment in Group-D and said the state government had recruited nearly 18,000 candidates just before the Jind bypoll in 2018.

Later, several youths were sacked citing socio-economic criteria marks, document verification, sports’ category certificate and other flaws. Around 4,000 candidates did not even join the job because candidates having degrees of PHD, postgraduation and engineering were recruited for the post of sewermen, cook and washermen etc.

Surjewala said after 2018, there was no recruitment conducted for Group-D for another five years, and the youth continued to suffer and they were forced to go abroad through ‘donkey routes’, but the BJP-JJP government did not give heed to the demand of the youth.

He highlighted that once again just before the General and Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP-JJP government has declared the result of 10,997 posts under Group D on March 7 while the model code of conduct could be imposed anytime soon. He along with Gupta said the result of 10,997 candidates had been declared while there were 13,536 posts. “The entire result of Group D is misleading. The government is going to recruit youths in a haste and later they will be engaged in court cases,” said Surjewala. — TNS

