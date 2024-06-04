 Randeep Surjewala, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini engage in war of words : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Randeep Surjewala, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini engage in war of words

Randeep Surjewala, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini engage in war of words

High Court quashed decision of additional marks under socio-economic criteria in govt jobs



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 3

A war of words between Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has intensified following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to quash the Haryana Government’s decision to give additional marks under the socio-economic criteria in government jobs.

MP Randeep Surjewala interacts with the media. Photo: Varun Gulati

More than a year after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that confining the benefit of the socio-economic criteria and awarding extra marks on the basis of descent or Haryana domicile in recruitment process was violative of the Constitution, a Division Bench quashed it on May 31.

CM Nayab Singh Saini during his Karnal visit on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati

Surjewala claimed that the BJP-led government had ruined the future of nearly 20 lakh youth. He demanded the CM should resign and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSCC) should be dissolved, while the CM Saini said Surjewala should also disclose how the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government played with the lives of jobless youth.

Surjewala criticised the policy and its implementation, claiming that under the guise of Common Eligibility Test (CET) exams, the government has been ruining the future of youth for the past over three years and shattering their hopes.

While interacting with the media, he highlighted the CET policy and said it was created in 2021 and has allegedly transformed into “Common Exploitation Test”.

Surjewala pointed out that the issue has been prevalent since 2019, when advertised posts for patwaris and gram panchayat secretaries were cancelled claiming that all recruitment would now be conducted through the CET.

The 2021-CET policy stated that the exam would be conducted twice a year, but in more than three years, the recruitment process under the exam has not been completed even once. Over 13 lakh youth are awaiting recruitment to Group D posts and 11 lakh to Group C posts, totaling over 20 lakh youth. Meanwhile, lakhs of youth who passed their Class XII and have completed their graduation have also became eligible to appear for the CET exam during this period. However, no CET exam was conducted after November 6, 2022, he asserted.

Surjewala maintained that due to irregularities in the policy, the high court had quashed the results, for which the government is responsible. “The BJP government has ruined the future of 20 lakh youth,” he added. “The CM should resign and the HSCC should be dissolved,” he demanded.

Will approach SC: CM

In response, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the policy and said they would take the matter to the Supreme Court to save the future of lakhs of youth. He accused Surjewala of misleading the youth and said, “Surjewala should also disclose how his Congress government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda played with the lives of youth over jobs.”

“We have ensured transparency in the recruitment and abolished the ‘parchi and kharchi’ system. We have provided jobs on merit basis. The Congress had neglected the youth. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had introduced a system of providing five marks on their socio-economic conditions, so that they can get a government job. It has been quashed by the court, but I assure all youth that their jobs are safe and we will take the issue to the Supreme Court,” said Saini.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

2
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

6
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

8
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

9
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

10
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi

PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by ~13.7L cr

Exit polls drive Sensex up 3%, investors richer by Rs 13.7L cr

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Banking on own assessment, all Punjab parties sure of good show

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark

Congress keeps hope, Sukhu says 2022 exit polls were off mark


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Stage set for counting today

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

All set for counting in Mohali district: DEO

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Fire breaks out in Taj Express at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi, no casualties

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu