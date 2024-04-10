Randeep Surjewala put on EC notice over Hema Malini remark; Mallikarjun Kharge asked to list steps taken

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his alleged controversial remarks against BJP MP from Mathura and actress Hema Malini and sought his response on the matter by evening of April 11.

Calling the remarks as “undignified, vulgar and uncivilised”, the EC in a separate letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked him to inform by April 12 as to what measures the party had taken to ensure strict compliance of its advisories relating to honour and dignity of women during public discourse.

The letter to Kharge also had reference to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s alleged objectionable comments on BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat candidate and Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut.

The show-cause notice to Surjewala was sent by the EC on the basis of a complaint it had received on April 5, where it was alleged he had made “sexist, vulgar and unethical public utterances against the dignity of BJP MP Hema Malini, while campaigning in Haryana, which are violative of the provisions of the model code.... the comments have not only caused great insult to Hema Malini and disrespect to her position as MP but also heaped insult on all women legislators and women in public life or otherwise.”

The EC asked Surjewala as to why action should not be taken against him, while seeking his reply by 5 pm on April 11.

In a separate missive to Kharge, the EC said having strongly censured Shrinate earlier for her comments made reportedly against Ranaut, he should have issued a specific advisory to party functionaries involved in election campaign and in interaction in public domain, directing them not to commit such violations.

However with Surjewala making “undignified utterances”, “it is unfortunate that despite the commission bringing it to the notice of the party at your level, the campaigners of the Congress are still indulging in utterances that are repugnant to the honour and dignity of women”.

In this light, the EC directed Kharge to inform it by April 12 the measures taken by the party to ensure strict compliance of its advisories relating to honour and dignity of women during public discourse.

“At this stage the EC wishes to reiterate and you will agree that election campaign cannot be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonour to women,” the EC said in its letter to the Congress president.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hema Malini #Randeep Surjewala