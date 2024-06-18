Surjewala raises questions over ‘fairness’ of HCS hiring process

Karnal, June 17

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala today raised questions about the fairness of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) recruitment process, alleging that the list of selected candidates along with their addresses and numbers was not being disclosed to hide irregularities.

While interacting with mediapersons in Kaithal, he said an announcement for the recruitment of 121 HCS posts was made in 2023. A total of 87,000 candidates applied online, and 1,706 candidates passed the HCS main examination. Out of these, 275 candidates were called for interview. The marks of these 275 candidates were released on June 14, 2024, but the list and addresses of these candidates are yet to be disclosed.

He pointed out that the lack of transparency in the selection process raised doubts about its integrity and fairness. Surjewala urged the Haryana Government to provide all details of the candidates to ensure the credibility of recruitment process.

Surjewala alleged that in the HCS main exam, many candidates sitting in the same series — seated next to each other in the same room and interviewed together — have been selected.

He, however, said since the BJP has not released the selection list, they have prepared this list assuming candidates scoring 345 marks (general category) were selected from among the 275 interviewed. — TNS

Complete addresses not being shared The complete addresses of the selected HCS candidates are not being shared. It is making it difficult to determine how many of them are from Haryana and how many are from outside the state. — Randeep Surjewala, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP

