Randeep Surjewala seeks cancellation of CET after ‘repetition’ of questions

Chandigarh, August 7

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala today demanded the cancellation of Group 56 and 57 exams of the CET “as 41 out of 100 questions got repeated”.

Issuing a statement, Surjewala said, “In the paper of August 6 and 7, 41 out of 100 questions were found to be common, that means open rigging which ruined the lives of many youth.”

He demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

On August 4, the high court had rejected the revised result of the CET. The paper for all advertised jobs for Group 56 and Group 57 was automatically postponed. “Despite this, in a hurry, the government took the permission of two judges of the high court to hold the exam.”

The written exam for Group 57 was held on August 6. The written exam of Group 56 was held today.

If both papers are observed, 41 questions out of 100, which appeared in the paper of August 6, also appeared in the paper of August 7.

Surjewala demanded that the examiner and agency that set the paper should not only be blacklisted, but an FIR should be lodged against them. “The HSSC should be dismissed with immediate effect and an FIR should be lodged against its Chairman and members for this.”

