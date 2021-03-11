Survey finds 209 new illegal colonies in Faridabad MC limits

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 12

As many as 209 new unauthorised residential colonies have come up within the civic limits of Faridabad city, according to a survey by the Department of Town and Country Planning. With this, the total number of such colonies within the MC limits has gone up to 296.

“Though 445 new illegal colonies were identified in a survey by the DTP (Enforcement) office, 209 of these are located in the MC limits,” said an official. The total number of unauthorised colonies within the MC limits has gone up to 296 as 87 such colonies had been identified several years ago.

While the state government has issued a notification inviting applications from residents, RWAs or developers of unauthorised colonies for regularisation within six months, there is no such move by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) so far, sources say. A number of colonies have been awaiting regularisation for the past 10 or more years, they say.

“The civic body may find it difficult to take up regularisation soon in the wake of the financial crunch and related issues, though it is authorised to collect development charges for such areas,” said an official.

DTP (Enforcement) Rajender Sharma said the state government had issued a notification inviting applications from the residents or RWAs of unauthorised colonies located within or outside the MC limits for regularisation. For that purpose, such colonies had been divided into four categories based on the level of construction. He said providing basic amenities like roads, parks and community centres would be easier in colonies having construction up to 50 per cent of the total area.

“Development charges will vary between 5 and 10 per cent of the collector rate per acre in such cases,” the DTP said. The colonies that failed to submit applications within the given time might face demolition. Legal cases, if any, would be withdrawn against the colonies or their developers if they submitted applications and fulfilled all conditions within the given time, it was announced.

