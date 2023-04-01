Suspected honour killing in Narnaul village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 31

A case of suspected honour killing has been reported from a village in Mahendergarh district of Haryana.

Family members of a newly wed woman have been accused of killing her husband and dumping his body in the Shahpura area of Rajasthan.

Deceased Deepak’s brother Vinay alleged that Deepak had been kidnapped and killed by his (Deepak’s) brother-in-law Sanjay and others, as they were unhappy with the love marriage.

The police have registered a case and sent the newly wed woman to a safe house to ensure her security.

“A young man and a woman from Khod village married three days ago. The body of the newlywed man has been found. His family members have accused the girl’s family of murdering him. Investigation is on,” said SHO (Ateli) inspector Jagram. As per police sources, the newlyweds belonged to the same community and village. No arrests had been made till the time of filing this report, said the SHO.

#Rajasthan #rohtak