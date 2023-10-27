Suspend 372 Investigating Officers right away, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tells officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, speaking via wireless with the DGP, ADGP (Law and Order), Inspector-General of all police ranges, Commissioners of Police and SPs today, directed them to suspend 372 Investigating Officers (IOs) immediately.

Nine suspended in Panchkula The officers concerned are suspending the IOs and confirmation reports are pouring in. My department is collecting them. In Panchkula, nine IOs have been suspended, including a DSP, who has been sitting over a dowry case for five years. — Anil Vij, Home Minister

The IOs have reportedly been delaying the disposal of cases pending for the past one year. He further said that the copies of the suspension orders be sent to the Home Department and the Police Headquarters by evening.

Stating that negligence would not be tolerated, he said: “In Ambala, I hold Janta Darbar till 2 am and listen to complaints of people, most of which are related to the police.” He said he had been speaking to officers regarding the disposal of pending cases. “Such an action of suspending 372 IOs has been taken for the first time in the country,” he stated.

The pendency of so many cases reflected the picture of the police, which needed to be improved, he said. Before issuing instructions to suspend the IOs, a letter was written to the DGP, correspondence was made with these police personnel, and clarification was sought. However, the response of the IOs was not found satisfactory, hence instructions were given to suspend them, said Vij.

The figure of pending cases was 3,229, which was huge, he said, adding that, “I am accountable to people, I have the Home Department. It is my responsibility to ensure that people get justice.”

#Anil Vij #Panchkula