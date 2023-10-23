Suspend 372 police officers over pending cases: Haryana minister Anil Vij to DGP

IANS

Chandigarh, October 23

In an unprecedented action, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday asked Director General of Police S.S. Kapur to suspend 372 investigating officers for not disposing cases promptly.

“It is a tough stance taken today in public interest,” Vij said.

In his letter written to the DGP, he said: “In this context, information was sought from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) on May 11, 2023.

“I have asked many times for early disposal of the FIRs registered in the state. Last month, I ordered that an explanation be sought from all the investigating officers who have not finalised or disposed of the FIRs that were pending for over a year. The number of cases was very high, that is almost above 3,229.”

Vij said the 372 investigating officers had not disposed of the pending cases and the reasons quoted by them are not satisfactory.

“They are making people move from one pillar to another for getting action on their complaints. This is a very serious matter and cannot be ignored.

“I would like that all these investigating officers be put under suspension immediately and their cases be transferred to respective Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) for final disposal within a month. Otherwise, action will be taken against those officers also,” Vij told the DGP in his missive.

