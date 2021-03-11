Suspend staff for irregularities in pipeline work, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directs HSVP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 13

Home Minister Anil Vij today issued order for the suspension of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) employees found involved in committing irregularities in the work pertaining to potable water pipelines in sectors that resulted in a loss of Rs 45.37 lakh to the exchequer.

He also directed DC Manoj Kumar to take action against the contractor of the project after reviewing the inquiry report of the matter. Vij was here to chair a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee at Vikas Bhawan today.

He also suspended police check-post incharge Pawan for mounting pressure on a deceased man’s family to reach a compromise with the accused in a criminal case. He was facing the charges of closing a murder case by describing it as suicide. Vij said CCTV cameras would be installed at religious places, government buildings and other crowded places. Also, 1,252 new doctors will get joining soon.