Suspended jail warder dies by suicide in Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A jail warder posted in Kaithal jail, who was under suspension, died by hanging himself at his house in Jind on Thursday.Suresh (50), a resident of Ram Colony in Jind, was found hanging in his room. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police said Suresh was placed under suspension by the government in a case of supplying narcotics to a jail inmate in Kaithal jail, nine months ago. The matter was pending in the court. TNS

Red Cross Samiti ex-official booked for fraud

Mahendragarh: The police have booked former officiating secretary of the Red Cross Samiti, Narnaul, Manoranjan Sharma, on charges of causing financial loss to the exchequer by committing irregularities in the purchase of sanitary napkins in 2019.