Suspended judge favoured Bansals in corruption cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The suspended Haryana Judicial Officer, Sudhir Parmar, posted as Special Judge for the CBI in Panchkula, allegedly favoured Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal — owners of M3M — and Lalit Goyal, owner of IREO group, in criminal cases against them by the Enforcement Department (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other cases of the CBI pending against them in his (Sudhir Parmar) court, according to an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Panchkula on April 17, after raids at the judge’s house.

The FIR is purported to be based on inputs from sources who provided WhatsApp chats and audio-recording to prove the allegations against the judge. Besides Parmar, his nephew Ajay, Roop Bansal and others have been accused in the case.

The FIR states that a case was registered under the PMLA by the ED in 2021 against Lalit Goyal, vice-chairman and MD of the realty group, IREO. He was arrested in 2021 in a case of siphoning of funds of homebuyers and the matter was pending in Parmar’s court.

It is alleged in the FIR that Parmar assured Goyal’s wife and his brother-in-law that although he could not release him on bail, he would not harass him by issuing frequent warrant/notices or denying permission to visit abroad, etc. There is a conversation between Parmar and a dismissed judge of Haryana about extortion from a former IAS officer, an accused in another CBI case.

Further, the “source” provided screenshots of chats, where a demand for up to Rs 7 crore was made. The FIR also mentions how the salary of the judge’s nephew, appointed at a hefty package of Rs 12 lakh as a favour, was hiked after Parmar was transferred as Special CBI and ED judge to Panchkula.

The FIR further states that the audio recordings provided by the “source” reveal that the judge admits/claims that he did not let Roop Bansal become an accused in ED cases. In another recording, he promises that if Bansal is let off in the CBI case, he would not let him become accused in the ED case.