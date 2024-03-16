 Suspense continues over first cabinet expansion of Nayab Saini-led Haryana government : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Suspense continues over first cabinet expansion of Nayab Saini-led Haryana government

Suspense continues over first cabinet expansion of Nayab Saini-led Haryana government

Anil Vij had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini and five ministers on Tuesday

Suspense continues over first cabinet expansion of Nayab Saini-led Haryana government

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks as former CM Manohar Lal Khattar looks on during a special session of the state Assembly, in Chandigarh. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh, March 16

Suspense continued over the first cabinet expansion of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana even as former minister Anil Vij on Saturday said he was not “upset”.

The development came amid speculations that the first cabinet expansion would take place on Saturday. Saini and five ministers were inducted into the cabinet on Tuesday.

However, there was no word from the government about the cabinet expansion. Haryana can have maximum 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

At present, the Haryana Cabinet has five ministers -- four from the BJP and one Independent -- apart from the chief minister.

Asked what kind of message he had received for reaching the Raj Bhavan and whether the cabinet expansion was going to take place, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla said, “It was to take place and the time was at 11 am but it has been deferred.”

Replying to a question, Singla told reporters outside the Haryana Governor's residence that he had received a message to reach there at 11 am.

Asked whether the cabinet expansion was delayed because Anil Vij was upset, Singla said that it got delayed initially because of this reason. “But attempts will be made to persuade him,” he added.

Later, Vij, who was in Ambala, asserted that he was not “upset”.

Asked if attempts are being made to persuade him, Vij said he was not aware of this. “I am standing before you. Neither anybody told me nor contacted me,” he said.

Asked if anybody came to persuade him, Vij said he was not “upset”.

Whether anybody persuaded him after the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Vij said that after the ceremony, nobody has spoken to him yet.

“I even attended the (special) session (of the state assembly) and all were present. Nobody spoke to me. Whatever they are doing, they are doing good. They will run the government efficiently. Nayab Saini (Chief Minister) is my younger brother and I hope he will do very good work,” said Vij.

Vij, who held the home portfolio in the previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led cabinet and was often at loggerheads with him, had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini and five ministers on Tuesday.

He was earlier said to be “upset” over being “ignored” by the party. Six-time MLA Vij had also walked out of the legislature party meeting where Saini was unanimously named the chief minister-designate.

Khattar had told reporters on Tuesday that Vij's name was on the list of new ministers to be sworn in at the Raj Bhavan, but the six-time MLA decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony.

During his Delhi visit on Thursday, Chief Minister Saini, when asked about Vij being “upset”, had said, “Vij sahab is our senior leader, and we have his blessings.”

In a surprise move on Tuesday, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister on Tuesday along with five ministers hours after the resignation of Khattar.

Saini (54) represents Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. The Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the trust vote in the special session of the state assembly.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anil Vij #BJP #Nayab Singh Saini


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

5
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

8
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

9
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women