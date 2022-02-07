SUV overturns in Ambala, 7 hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

At least seven people were injured after an SUV they were travelling in overturned near the Jandli area on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway here today.

As per the information, a family and some relatives were on their way from Panipat to Patiala to attend a marriage function when a tyre of the SUV burst and the vehicle overturned after hitting a divider.

The injured were helped by Army personnel and passersby. There were eight people in the SUV.

An injured identified as Paramjeet Kaur was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, due to head injuries while the other accident victims were provided treatment at the Civil Hospitals in Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment.