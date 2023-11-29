‘Swachh Pavilion’ award for Haryana at int’l trade fair

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Haryana has been honoured with a silver medal in the “Swachh Pavilion” category for its outstanding display at the 42nd India International Trade Fair held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The fair was organised from November 14 to 27 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The medal was presented to Haryana during the closing ceremony by Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation. The award was received by Anil Chaudhary, General Manager of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH).

