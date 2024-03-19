 Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC focuses on micro-level monitoring to improve ranking : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC focuses on micro-level monitoring to improve ranking

Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC focuses on micro-level monitoring to improve ranking

Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC focuses on micro-level monitoring to improve ranking

A worker inspects a garbage collection vehicle in Karnal.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 18

With an aim to improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan-2024, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated a micro-level monitoring of various parameters such as door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of waste, etc. Apart from encouraging waste segregation at the source, the KMC is also spreading awareness among residents about the importance of keeping the city clean.

The KMC has divided the city into four zones and teams have been assigned the work to not only check the segregation of waste at the source, but also educate people about effective management of waste in a bid to transform zones into zero-waste zones.

Besides, the KMC is actively engaging in information, education and communication (IEC) activities across various localities.

In the Swachh Survekshan-2023, Karnal city had experienced a significant decline in its ranking, slipping by 30 points, compared to 2022. It had secured the 115th rank among cities with a population above one lakh, while it had secured the 85th rank in 2022 among 4,354 cities in the category of 1-10 lakh population. Poor performance in garbage processing and no-star rating in garbage-free city were the main reasons behind this poor show. It had performed outstandingly in the open defecation-free (ODF) certification category and got the “water+” status. It also managed to get 5,736 out of a total of 9,500 points in different categories, which is above the state and national average of 2,959 and 3,526, respectively. The city performed well in door-to-door collection of waste, cleanliness of residential and market areas, cleanliness of water bodies and remediation of dumpsites with 93 per cent, 95 per cent, 100 per cent and 100 per cent result, respectively. The city also got 74 per cent marks for the segregation of waste from the source point, 45 per cent for the processing of waste and 83 per cent for the cleanliness of public toilets. The residents had also contributed in a positive way by giving feedback, which earned them 1,586.71 marks, which is above the state and national average of 979.61 and 1,122.78, respectively.

Karnal city was at the 86th position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking of 2021, 17th in 2020, 24th in 2019, 41st in 2018 and 65th in 2017.

“Our target is to bring Karnal city into the top 10 cities of the country. To improve our ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, we have focused on all parameters fixed for the ranking. Team members are working to check door-to-door collection as well as checking segregation of waste along with promoting zero waste by involving people to develop compost pits and other waste management systems in their lawns,” said Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC), KMC.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Surinder Chopra said, “To achieve the target of zero waste, sectors are being equipped with necessary facilities for waste disposal. Compost pits are being cleaned and made operational to promote organic waste recycling at the local level, which will reduce the burden at solid waste management plant.”

Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC, said teams had been deployed to oversee which households are not segregating waste, to monitor the regularity of waste collection by tippers and to ensure that agency adhered to guidelines. “The assessment will help the KMC to identify any weaknesses or gaps in the current system, so that these could be addressed,” the Commissioner added.

#Karnal


