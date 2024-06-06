Sweet success for Congress in the house of Chautalas

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 5

In the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, the largest and politically significant village of Chautala saw Congress receiving the most votes this time, with INLD coming second. Previously, the BJP had received the most votes here, but this time, they slipped to the third place. Notably, at the booth of BJP’s leader and chairman of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, Aditya Chautala, the BJP received only 83 votes, while the INLD received the most, with 259 votes.

Congress candidate Kumari Selja received a total of 3,095 votes across 12 booths in Chautala, while BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar received only 1,600 votes and INLD candidate Sandeep Lot received 2,622 votes. Additionally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) received only 272 votes in this area. Despite Aditya Chautala being the chairman of the Haryana Marketing Board and the Vice Chairman of the National Board, his booth garnered only 83 votes for the BJP. It is believed that the candidate receiving the most votes in Chautala village is typically elected as the MP. This time, Congress benefited from this trend, whereas in the previous election, BJP MP Sunita Duggal had received the most votes with 3,019. In the last election, the INLD received 2,182 votes, the Congress got 1,876, the JJP received 753 and there were 22 NOTA votes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Sirsa