Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 1

Students in Haryana aspiring to switch school after completing Class 9 or 11 will have to give reasons to justify their decision. They will have to submit proof of qualification and experience of teachers of both the old and new school and board results of the past five years of both schools. A circular in this regard was issued recently by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to heads of all private and government secondary and senior secondary schools.

Students seeking admission in Class 10 or 12 have been told to submit papers on qualification of teachers of both old and new schools and result of five years of both schools

Schools admitting new students in Class 10 or 12 have been told to upload the said documentary evidence on the portal BSEH.org.in within one month of the admissions.

The board has divided new admissions in these classes in eight categories — shifting because of transfer of parents, shifting of family, shifting to hostel, shifting from hostel, readmission due to failing in previous class, better education, long distance, and medical grounds.

In case of shifting of family, the student needs to submit the appointment letter by the organisation where the parent(s) of the student joined. In case of shifting of business, the board has demanded proof of address change with tax authorities and an updated TAN card and other documents. In case of purchase of a house, the student needs to submit deed of the new house.

However, if the student aspires to change the school in search of “better education” and is dissatisfied with his previous school, the board needs result of both schools for the past five years along with qualification and experience of their teachers.

These are in addition to the basic documents — transfer certificate, registration number of the student with the BSEH, report card of previous class, etc.

Bhiwani Krishan Kumar, Secretary, BSEH, said the board had sought these documents to avoid any hassle at the time of enrolment of students for exams as certain schools showed reluctance in submitting papers. Meanwhile, parents have objected to these conditions, terming these “undue and unwarranted”.

