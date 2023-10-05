SYL canal: All parties in Haryana hail observations by apex court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Political parties in Haryana have hailed the observations of the Supreme Court on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Punjab. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while welcoming the SC observations, urged the Central Government to get the survey done at the earliest so that Haryana could get its water share.

Terming the SYL canal as Haryana’s lifeline, Khattar hoped that the Punjab Government would abide by the apex court directive. He claimed that Punjab was currently utilising 1.9 MAF share of Haryana’s water. The construction of the SYL canal will help irrigate 10.08 lakh acres in Haryana, he added.

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to conduct a survey of the land meant for the construction of the canal in Punjab to know how much work has been done and asked the Punjab Government to extend cooperation in the survey.

“Punjab should not try to play with the interests of Haryana. The SC has already given the final verdict in favour of Haryana on the issue. Therefore, the Haryana Government should file a case for disobeying the orders of the court. After the final decision of the Supreme Court, the Central Government and the Punjab Government have to comply with it and Haryana has to make efforts for it,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda.

Urging the Punjab Government to start the construction of the canal in view of today’s remarks of the court, BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar asserted that Haryana had legal right on the waters.

Meanwhile, the JJP secretary-general asked the Centre to get the SYL constructed through the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the supervision of central paramilitary forces.

Senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala said thousands of acres had become barren and the state was facing a drinking water crisis. Despite several court orders, the present Central and the state governments had failed to get the canal constructed, he said, demanding immediate construction of the canal.

