SYL: Congress ready to support Haryana govt, all-party meet should be called: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 9

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that their party was willing to support the Haryana Government on the SYL issue in the interest of the state.

He, however, lamented that the state government has failed to adopt a firm stance regarding the matter, due to which even the Supreme Court’s orders were not getting executed.

“An all-party meeting should be called on the SYL issue and the Chief Minister should arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister without any further delay,” Hooda asserted while addressing a news conference here today.

Questioning the process adopted for the selection of HCS officers, he demanded a CBI enquiry into the recruitments made by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The former chief minister demanded that the Asian Games medal winners be appointed to higher posts like DSPs and the cash reward amount increased to Rs 5 crore for gold medallists, Rs 3 crore for silver medallists and Rs 2 crore for bronze medallists.

Regarding the announcement of elections in five states, Hooda claimed that the Congress would emerge victorious in these elections.

Questioning the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), he said AIC company took a premium of Rs 704 crore from farmers in Haryana during 2022-23, but gave compensation of only Rs 7 crore.

Referring to the problems being faced by the people due to government portals, the Leader of Opposition said such portals are meant to eliminate the long and cumbersome queues at government offices, but the BJP-JJP regime is the only government in the world which is using digitalisation and these portals to make people stand in long queues.

#Asian Games #Bhupinder Hooda #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Rohtak #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL