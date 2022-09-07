SYL: File contempt case, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today reacted to the SYL case between Punjab and Haryana, saying the Supreme Court had already given the final verdict in favour of Haryana. Therefore, the Haryana Government should file a contempt in the case for the defiance of the orders of the Supreme Court, he said.

Haryana would not leave even a single drop of water from its rightful share, he added. He said there was no point in meetings now, as the Supreme Court had already given its final verdict on giving water to Haryana.

“The Central government and Punjab Government have to comply with the order and the Haryana Government should make efforts to ensure that this happens. We have met everyone from the Chief Minister to the former President on the issue. Despite the decision of the Supreme Court in favour of Haryana and an all-party meeting, asking the Chief Minister to seek time from the Prime Minister, the government never took concrete steps towards getting water to the state. On the SYL issue, I had clearly stated in the Legislative Assembly that the Haryana Government should file a case of disobeying the Supreme Court’s decision,” he said.

Hooda added that the present BJP government had always had a casual attitude towards the interests of Haryana. “If BJP was really serious about getting water for Haryana, the state would have got SYL water by now. The present government, despite being in power for eight years, never made any serious effort to get SYL water to Haryana,” he stated.

“The Hansi-Butana canal was built during the Congress government, but the BJP government did not make any effort to bring water to it,” he added.