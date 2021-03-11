Tablets for students, but lambardars yet to get promised phones

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 7

The state government recently distributed tablets among thousands of school students under the e-Adhigam scheme, but lambardars are yet to get cellphones even after three years of the announcement made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.

Hopes dashed The govt had sought a list of lambardars from all DCs to organise camps from March 31 to April 12 to distribute e-vouchers worth Rs 9,000 for buying cellphones. But no camp was held. Vijay Azad, Secy, Kosli Lambardar Association

They said the government had, several times, assured them of materialising the announcement but did nothing, causing acute resentment among lambardars.

Consequently, they are now not ready to believe Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who during a videoconferencing three days ago, directed the officers concerned to supply cellphones to all lambardars across the state by holding a mobile mela.

“The CM had announced to provide cellphones to all lambardars across the state in Hisar in November 2018, but to no avail. On March 11, the state government had sought a list of lambardars from all DCs to organise district-level camps from March 31 to April 12 for the distribution e-rupee vouchers worth Rs 9,000 among them for buying cellphones,” said Vijay Azad, secretary, Kosli Lambardar Association.

He claimed the communiqué raised some hopes among the lambardars, but those were dashed when no camp was organised in any of the districts.

“There are 23,000 lambardars, who are engaged in the verification of the sale registration deeds, income and caste certificates and revenue collections in rural areas of the state. The government is paying them a remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month,” Azad said, adding that the government should provide cellphones to them if its intention was good otherwise withdraw its promise.