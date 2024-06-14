Tailor stabbed to death with scissors

Gurugram, June 13
A 47-year-old tailor was allegedly stabbed to death with scissors by his relative’s son inside a workshop in the Bilaspur area last night.
The accused, who was arrested, said he was angry with the deceased after he abused his father. An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station.
The accused was identified as Pradeep of Bhora Kalan village and the deceased was identified as Motilal, a native of Utwara village in UP’s Aligarh. He used to work as a tailor at the workshop in Lakhuwali Dhani. His relative Kishan Singh was also working there.
According to the victim’s son Aman, his father’s colleague Gulzar told him that Pradeep had a fight with his father. “When I reached the workshop, the door was locked from inside. I later found Pradeep sitting attacking him with scissors. After seeing me, Pradeep ran away. I took my father to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Aman said in his complaint.
