‘Tainted’ employees deputed at grain markets

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 13

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has deputed eight employees, allegedly involved in discrepancies at grain markets during the last paddy procurement season, at “plum postings” in different grain markets this season.

Sources claimed that the posting of the employees, who were either suspended or FIRs had been registered against them, might lead to discrepancies this year, too. The department had also issued chargesheets to some of them.

The charges include the issuance of fake gate passes and entering fake numbers of vehicles used for the transport of paddy to help traders adjust the already procured paddy or PDS rice procured from other states.

Mukesh Ahuja, Chief Administrator of HSAMB, said the issue had come to his notice and he would find out why they had been deputed.

