Take action on plaint against Dean, police tell MDU V-C

Rohtak, February 16

The district police have sent a complaint of forgery against a senior official of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, to the university Vice-Chancellor (V-C), urging him to take necessary action regarding the matter.

On the other hand, the complainant has written to Haryana DGP, Rohtak range IGP and local SP, questioning how can the Police Department outsource investigation in a criminal matter.

“It is a clear case of multiple frauds committed by Dr Rajkumar, who is occupying the key position of Dean, Students Welfare, MDU and is closely associated with authorities of the university. The said frauds were committed with active connivance of different high officials of MDU which resulted in loss of crores of rupees to the public exchequer,” says Dr Sandeep Kumar Gupta, the complainant.

He adds that as per law, MDU is not authorised to take action on a complaint against itself. In his complaint, Dr Gupta had alleged that Dr Rajkumar had secured appointment on the post of Lecturer (Management) at MDU Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) on the basis of a forged/bogus/invalid backward class certificate and later got promoted in a fraudulent manner.

The complaint was sent to the top state authorities and eventually got marked to SP, Rohtak.

MDU Registrar Prof Gulshan Lal Taneja could not be contacted for his comments. Dr Rajkumar refuted the charges, maintaining that his certificate was genuine and in accordance with the official procedure in force at that time.

Meanwhile, in a recent communique, the MDU administration has informed the complainant that a committee had observed that the complaint had no worth and recommended that no action was required in this case.