Take ad boards off power poles

Several educational institutes, coaching centres and companies have put up advertisement boards on power poles across the city. This poses a grave threat to commuters’ safety. Besides, residents often face power and Internet disruptions due to the illegal practice. The Rohtak Municipal Corporation and the administration must take prompt legal action against the violators. —Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak
No respite from stray animal menace in Karnal
Stray animals are often seen roaming around freely on roads, raising the risk of a traffic mishap. The authorities concerned have failed to address the concerns of commuters in Sectors 4 and 5. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Karnal Municipal Corporation and the Smart City CEO should look into the issue at the earliest opportunity. —Aman Tyagi, karnal
Power cuts add to residents’ woes
Residents of urban and rural areas alike have been grappling with unexpected power cuts. These electricity outages rob them of sleep. Sometimes, when a power cut lasts long, even inverters stop operating. The government must resolve the issue as soon as possible. —Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
