Take back cases or face protest, warn farmers

Karnal, January 25
Karnal and Sirsa farmers under the banner of the BKU, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti and Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Union today held a meeting in the city and announced to launch a fresh agitation outside Karnal mini-secretariat from February 7.
Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, BKU (Charuni) state core committee member, said some farm leaders from Sirsa today discussed the issue that the government had failed to fulfil its promise of cancelling the FIRs.
Bahadur Singh Mehla, district president, IT Cell BKU (Charuni), said untimely rain and pink bollworm damaged the cotton crop in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani and other districts, but no relief had been given to the farmers.
The Punjab Government has promised to withdraw all cases registered against the farmers, but so far, the sedition case filed in Sirsa has not been cancelled. —
