Take back commendation from horticulture officer: Panipat DC

He was nabbed taking Rs30,000 bribe for processing subsidy application

Take back commendation from horticulture officer: Panipat DC

DHO Mahavir Sharma in Vigilance Bureau custody in Panipat.

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 29

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan has ordered to withdraw the commendation certificate from District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Mahavir Sharma, who was arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Friday.

Besides, the SVB on Saturday produced the accused in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The DC said the SVB team on Friday contacted him to constitute a team to nab a corrupt official. Following the request, the district social welfare officer was appointed as the duty magistrate and the team caught Mahavir Sharma red-handed, while accepting bribe, he added.

The DHO was felicitated with a commendation certificate during the district-level Republic Day function held in Shivaji stadium, but the order has been given to withdraw it from the erring officer soon after he was arrested by the SVB on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, Narender Kumar, DSP, SVB, said: “The state government is giving subsidies to the farmers for bamboo and sticks for the vein crops of around Rs 40,000 per acre through the Horticulture Department.”

Tanveer, the complainant farmer of Patthargarh village, had applied for the subsidy in November last year and his application was stuck for the past two and a half months in the department here, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Petty politics behind NRI Suman Toor's allegations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Punjab CM face: Cong begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday

The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law