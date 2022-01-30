Take back commendation from horticulture officer: Panipat DC

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 29

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan has ordered to withdraw the commendation certificate from District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Mahavir Sharma, who was arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Friday.

Besides, the SVB on Saturday produced the accused in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The DC said the SVB team on Friday contacted him to constitute a team to nab a corrupt official. Following the request, the district social welfare officer was appointed as the duty magistrate and the team caught Mahavir Sharma red-handed, while accepting bribe, he added.

The DHO was felicitated with a commendation certificate during the district-level Republic Day function held in Shivaji stadium, but the order has been given to withdraw it from the erring officer soon after he was arrested by the SVB on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, Narender Kumar, DSP, SVB, said: “The state government is giving subsidies to the farmers for bamboo and sticks for the vein crops of around Rs 40,000 per acre through the Horticulture Department.”

Tanveer, the complainant farmer of Patthargarh village, had applied for the subsidy in November last year and his application was stuck for the past two and a half months in the department here, he added.