Take onus for firing on farmers, says Anil Vij

Ambala, May 21
Former state Home Minister Anil Vij today said no matter who ordered the firing on farmers, he took responsibility for it as he was the Home Minister then.
He said this after he was confronted by activists of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), who expressed their resentment against the BJP government for not allowing the farmers to go to Delhi. The farmers showed black flags and asked Vij to quit the BJP.
Vij was on his way to attend a political event at Panjokhara Sahib village.
