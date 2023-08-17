Take pledge to create self-reliant Haryana: Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 16

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya exhorted the residents of the state to take a pledge for creating a self-reliant Haryana and a new India by following the cultural tradition, high moral and human values of the country.

He made these remarks while addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day function in Rohtak on Tuesday.

The Governor unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the march past with DGP PK Aggarwal and parade commander Mayank Mishra.

Earlier, Dattatreya paid floral tributes at the state war memorial on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU).

Underlining the contribution of Rohtak in the Quit India movement, the Governor said nearly 400 residents had courted arrests during the movement. “Haryana has become the first state to ensure direct benefit transfer of social security pension to 100 per cent beneficiaries,” he said.

