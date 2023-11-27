Take pride in Haryanvi: Neeraj Chopra

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 26

Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday came forward to promote ‘Haryanvi boli’ and kicked off ‘Boliyon ki kranti’ at his native village Khandra here, after becoming its brand ambassador.

Speking at a press conference Neeraj Chopra said Haryanvi people were taking the lead in all fields, but they should also take pride in their boli (mother dialect). A person should converse in his/her mother dialect and not feel embarrassed while doing so, Neeraj said.

Giving an example of a tree, Neeraj said when a tree grew tall it never left its roots and the stronger its roots were, the stronger the tree would be. Similarly, the mother dialect was the root for a person.

He said one should speak Haryanvi openly with full confidence. Giving an example of the famous sports person Massey, Olympian Neeraj said several sportsmen spoke in their mother tongue proudly.

Neeraj further there was a need to bring revolution by speaking in Haryanvi and make the Haryanvi culture famous overseas also.

Chopra said he had qualified for the Paris Olympics, which was scheduled in 2024 and was working hard for it. Neeraj appealed to parents to encourage their children to take up sports and be connected to their culture and mother tongue.

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra #Panipat