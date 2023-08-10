Take research to fields to benefit farmers: Haryana Governor

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 9

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday exhorted scientists to take research being carried out in labs to the fields, so that the farming community could get more benefits. He said this while reviewing research works at the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) during his visit. “A lot of work is being carried out in labs and these should be taken out to the fields for the larger interest of farmers,” said the Governor.

Expressing his happiness over the work being done by the ICAR-NDRI, the Governor said the institute had been working for the welfare of the livestock farmers who mostly lived in rural areas.

#Bandaru Dattatreya #Karnal