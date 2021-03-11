Take steps to control lumpy skin disease, Haryana CM tells officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to take steps to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the state.

Presiding over a meeting today, the CM directed the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps regarding the prevention of the disease.

He said like controlling the spread of Covid, all departments had to work together for the prevention of this disease. He directed the Chief Secretary that all available vaccination of this disease should be procured immediately as per the requirement of the state and the animals across the state should be immediately vaccinated.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister JP Dalal also connected through video-conferencing at the meeting.

Khattar directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to monitor everyday status of containing the spread of the LSD. He directed the Chief Secretary to immediately hold a meeting of all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to carry out steps for the prevention of the disease.

