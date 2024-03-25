Take suo motu action to curb drug menace, CJI urged

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 24

Expressing concern over rising drug addiction among youngsters in the state, the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, urging him to take suo motu action for curbing the menace.

Manmohan Kathuria, the president of the HUWJ, said a rising trend of drug addiction among youngsters had come to the fore in the state. Many had lost their lives due to drug overdose in the recent past. Though the authorities were taking preventive measures and nabbing those indulged in the illegal trade, these were proving to be insufficient, he said.

“As per reports of investigative agencies, liquor and drugs are being supplied to various districts of Haryana from other states and this illegal trade is flourishing with every passing day. Hence, there is an urgent need of taking effective steps to root out this evil,” Kathuria urged the CJI.

