Taking research to farmers' doorstep

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 14

Chairman of Anand-headquartered National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Meenesh Shah on Saturday announced that the NDDB and the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) would work together to take the research work to the farmers' doorstep, so that they could get the benefits of the research work done by the NDRI scientists. He was chairing a silver jubilee programme of the Model Dairy plant, a part of the NDRI, which was established in 1997, with an aim to provide commercial dairy training to budding dairy scientists.

"NDRI does research work, and the NDDB does extension activities. We have jointly decided to work together so that all the research should reach to the field for quality breeding and enhancing milk production," said Shah.

While counting the challenges in dairy sector, the chairman said enhancing milk production of the milch animals was a major challenge, for which they were working. "In India, average yield of milk of each animal is 5-6 kg per day, while it is 20-25 kg per day in other countries. We are working to enhance the milk production by improving genetic breeding, focusing on animal health care and ensuring good nutrition for animals," said Shah.

On being asked about the lumpy skin disease (LSD), he said it was a viral disease and sufficient vaccine was available to protect animals from the disease.

He also said milk production had been increasing, due to which the per capita availability has also increased. "After Independence, the per capita availability was around 100 gram per person per day, which was now 477 gram per person per day," said Shah.

Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Director, NDRI, said they would provide all kind of support to the NDDB in all fields, so that suitable technologies for the farmers can be developed. "We want the farmer community to know all kinds of dairy-related updates. The NDDB will also support us in taking the research to farmers," said the Director.