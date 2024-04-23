Talk on plastic waste at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 22

The NSS unit of Indira Gandhi National (IGN) College, Ladwa, organised a lecture on the occasion of World Earth Day on Monday.

Principal Dr Kushal Pal enlightened students about the problems related to single use plastics. He said this year’s theme was ‘Planet vs Plastic’. He said that plastic was invented to make human lifeconvenient, but today it was proving fatal for mankind. “According to statistics, the production of plastic waste was more than 380 million tonnes every year. A huge amount of which reaches the oceans, he said. He further said that if the use of plastics was not controlled then the day is not far when this problem will become so complex that it will be difficult to control. Therefore, it becomes the moral duty of everyone to become aware of ourselves and to make the people around aware, too.

Head of the Department of Chemistry Dr Amit Kumar told the students that due to the excessive use of plastics, people were suffering from many incurable diseases such as cancer. He further said that plastics were affecting humans and animals, too as they were dying due to consuming it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Kurukshetra