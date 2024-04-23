Talk on plastic waste at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa

Kurukshetra, April 22
The NSS unit of Indira Gandhi National (IGN) College, Ladwa, organised a lecture on the occasion of World Earth Day on Monday.
Principal Dr Kushal Pal enlightened students about the problems related to single use plastics. He said this year’s theme was ‘Planet vs Plastic’. He said that plastic was invented to make human lifeconvenient, but today it was proving fatal for mankind. “According to statistics, the production of plastic waste was more than 380 million tonnes every year. A huge amount of which reaches the oceans, he said. He further said that if the use of plastics was not controlled then the day is not far when this problem will become so complex that it will be difficult to control. Therefore, it becomes the moral duty of everyone to become aware of ourselves and to make the people around aware, too.
Head of the Department of Chemistry Dr Amit Kumar told the students that due to the excessive use of plastics, people were suffering from many incurable diseases such as cancer. He further said that plastics were affecting humans and animals, too as they were dying due to consuming it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...