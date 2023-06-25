Tantrik booked for sexual exploitation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 24

A tantrik has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of warding off evil spirits in a village falling under the jurisdiction of the Jakhal police station in Fatehabad district today.

The police said the woman, who had not been keeping well for some time, approached the tantrik, identified as Subhash, for help.

The woman complained to the police that in September 2022, when she went to the tantrik, he gave her something to drink, after which she lost consciousness. He sexually assaulted her and also clicked her photographs, which he used later to blackmail her.