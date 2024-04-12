Tanwar disputes misleading video, lodges complaints

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 11
Dr Ashok Tanwar, the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, has disproved the recent viral video showing an alleged attack on him. Stating that he was is in good health, Tanwar told journalists at his residence on Friday, the video in question was three years old but had been falsely associated with the current farmer protests.
He accused the Congress party’s youth wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading the video.
Tanwar stated that the Opposition parties were intensifying a smear campaign against him, spreading a three-year-old video to mislead the public.
He filed complaints with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Election Commission, expressing frustration that malicious tactics were being employed against him. He said that nominations and notifications had not yet been finalised, yet the Opposition’s fear was becoming apparent.
Meanwhile, Sirsa district’s Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, R K Singh, confirmed receiving Ashok Tanwar’s complaint and directed the Superintendent of Police to investigate.
